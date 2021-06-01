|
CRYSTAL SPORT POKER CLUB KYEV 2021
30 000 ГАРАНТИЯ!
22 мая, старт 20-00
300 uah buy-in, re-buys, add-on
30 min levels
5000 chips start stack
45 persons max.
Blinds 50-100
100-200
200-400
Break 10 min and add-on
300-600 ante 50
500-1k ante 100
750-1500 ante 100
Break 10 min and chip up 25
1k-2k ante 200
1500-3k ante 300
2k-4k ante 500
Break 10 min chip up 100
3k-6k ante 500
4k-8k ante 1k
5k-10k ante 1k
Break 5 min 7500-15k ante 1k
10k-20k ante 2k
15k-30k ante 3k
Break 5min 20k-40k ante 4k
30k-60k ante 5k
40k-80k ante 5k
Break 5 min chip up 500
60k-120k ante 10k
80k-160k ante 15k
100k-200k ante 20k
And so on
Анонсы 20 мая 2021 13 0
