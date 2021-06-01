Вторник, 01.06.2021
Rakeback 36% at Red Star Poker

CRYSTAL SPORT POKER CLUB KYEV 2021

CRYSTAL SPORT POKER CLUB KYEV 2021

30 000 ГАРАНТИЯ!

22 мая, старт 20-00


300 uah buy-in, re-buys, add-on
30 min levels
5000 chips start stack
45 persons max.
Blinds 50-100
100-200
200-400

Break 10 min and add-on

300-600 ante 50
500-1k ante 100
750-1500 ante 100

Break 10 min and chip up 25

1k-2k ante 200
1500-3k ante 300
2k-4k ante 500

Break 10 min chip up 100

3k-6k ante 500
4k-8k ante 1k
5k-10k ante 1k

Break 5 min 7500-15k ante 1k

10k-20k ante 2k
15k-30k ante 3k

Break 5min 20k-40k ante 4k

30k-60k ante 5k
40k-80k ante 5k

Break 5 min chip up 500

60k-120k ante 10k
80k-160k ante 15k
100k-200k ante 20k

And so on
Анонсы 20 мая 2021 13 0

